Comox Valley traffic stop nets trafficking charges

Comox Valley RCMP has arrested three Courtenay residents and seized a quantity of drugs and cash.

Comox Valley RCMP has arrested three Courtenay residents and seized a quantity of drugs and cash.

Comox Valley RCMP has arrested three Courtenay residents and seized a quantity of drugs and cash.

On Sept. 27 a vehicle which was operating in a suspicious manner, caught the attention of members of the Comox Valley RCMP Crime Reduction Unit. A subsequent traffic stop initiated by members of the Comox Valley Drug Section resulted in three Courtenay residents being arrested and the seizure of a quantity of drugs and cash.

Steve Earl Basaraba and David Vincent Clarke have been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Trafficking in a controlled substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Darrell Jordan Featherstone has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. “The Comox Valley RCMP is committed to

“The Comox Valley RCMP is committed to continuing to target street-level drug dealing and keeping our community safe,” stated Const. Rob Gardner, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “All our detachment sections work together very well and have turned up great results time and time again.”

Anyone with information about illegal drug use is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)