Comox Valley RCMP report: Week of Oct. 17-23

During the week of Oct. 17-23, the Comox Valley RCMP entered into eight impaired driving investigations. Four drivers were issued 24-hour driving prohibitions, three drivers were issued 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and one driver was released on documents to attend court on a future date.

Smashed headlights

On Oct. 19, the Comox Valley RCMP received a call of mischief to a vehicle. An unknown male had broken the headlights out of a vehicle that had been parked on the 1000 block of Ryan Road, in Courtenay. (2017-15445)

What’s the rush?

Three excessive speed violation tickets were issued on Oct. 22. While conducting stationary speed enforcement in the Union Bay area, a Comox Valley RCMP Municipal Traffic member located a vehicle travelling 137 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. Later in the day, while on patrol in the Courtenay area, an RCMP officer noted a vehicle coming toward them at a high rate of speed. It was verified that the vehicle was traveling at 105 km/h in the posted 60 km/h speed zone.

Just before midnight, a third vehicle was found to be travelling at 127 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in the Merville area.

Mischievous B&E

The Comox Valley RCMP were advised of a break, enter and mischief that occurred on the 1300 block of Guthrie Road, in Comox. Sometime over the weekend, unknown person(s) broke into a service yard and caused damage to equipment and other items in the area.

If you have any information regarding any of these files, or any other crime, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward.