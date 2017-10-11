Comox man to stare down the dragons

James Flawith of Comox has made it to the Dragons’ Den.

Two years ago, LIFT VIP James Flawith pitched Lil Worker Safety Gear at a BizOnDeck. This spring, he took Lil Worker Safety Gear to Toronto and pitched the idea to the Dragons' Den. On Thursday, Oct. 12, we all get to watch what happened when the Comox man appears on an episode of the CBC show.

LIFT & The Creator Space is hosting a community viewing of James and the Dragons.

“This is an opportunity for us to get together as a community to celebrate one of our own taking big steps and putting himself out there,” as stated on the company website.

Lil Worker Safety Gear is high-visibility children’s clothing designed to protect kids from careless drivers, and from getting lost. Flawith came up with the idea when he couldn’t find safety gear for his three young boys.

The viewing is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at 2201 Robert Lang Dr. in Courtenay.

Ticket info: bit.ly/2gwMu63