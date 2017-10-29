Colwood takes hard stance against big oil

The City of Colwood has added its voice to the growing chorus of municipalities demanding accountability from fossil fuel companies.

Council voted unanimously at its council meeting earlier this week to send a Climate Accountability letter to 20 of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies such as Exxon, Chevron and Shell, seeking fair compensation for climate costs associated with preparing for wildfires, droughts and other climate change impacts.

“It does sound like something that would make a lot of sense,” said Coun. Cynthia Day during the meeting. “One of the most powerful arguments is it will create some awarenesss in the industry that they will be required to pay, at least some of the share, and would create an incentive to do something differently.”

Coun. Jason Nault was in support of the letter, but cautioned that added expenses to companies are often passed down to consumers, who may end up paying more for their products.

RELATED: Highlands targets big name oil companies

Colwood joins the municipalities of Victoria, Saanich and the Highlands that have agreed to send similar letters.

“The world’s fossil fuel companies are increasingly hearing from B.C. communities that their business model doesn’t reflect the true costs of their products,” said Andrew Gage, head of West Coast’s Climate Law in our Hands initiative in a release.

“Colwood, like Victoria, Saanich and Highlands, is looking to Chevron, Exxon and Shell to pay their fair share of the rising costs of climate change.”

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com