Colwood seeks input with satisfaction survey

How would you rate life in Colwood?

That’s what the municipality will be trying to determine through its citizen satisfaction survey. Researchers will be calling 400 Colwood residents to gather input on their changing needs and expectations until Nov. 9.

Researchers will ask residents to rate things like quality of life, Colwood as a place to raise children, as a place for young adults to learn, work play and live and as a place to retire.

It will also ask about the most important issues facing the municipality and how satisfied people are with the services and amenities offered.

“Colwood is very fortunate to have many engaged citizens who regularly attend city meetings and events and provide valuable input,” Mayor Carol Hamilton said in a release.

“We also understand that people have busy lives and competing priorities that make it difficult to get involved in city initiatives. This telephone survey is one way the city can ensure we are hearing the views of a broad range of residents.”

The survey is a follow up to the first citizen survey in 2015/16. Survey results will also be used to inform the city’s 2018 strategic planning and budgeting process.

For more information or to complete the survey, visit colwood.ca.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com