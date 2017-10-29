A Honda Civic suffered extensive damage after an accident on Scott Road Saturday night. (Curtis Krekau)

Collision on snake hill in Surrey puts two people in hospital

Two occupants of the Honda Civic were taken to hospital with minor injuries

  • Sun Oct 29th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

A motor vehicle accident totaled one car and sent another sliding down ‘snake hill’ in Surrey.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night, a cube truck collided with Honda Civic in the 10100 block of Scott Road on snake hill. The sedan suffered extensive damage during the accident and the two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cube truck ended up several meters down the hill following the accident. Both cars ended up in the wrong traffic lanes, blocking traffic that was traveling uphill.

Surrey RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

