Collision causes extensive vehicle damage

A collision on Highway 97 at Grizzly Avenue caused extensive damage to two vehicles.

On Oct. 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP, West Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Services responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on the highway.

After speaking with witnesses and the drivers at the scene, Police learned that the male driver of the Grey SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 97 when the female driver of a Black GMC truck turned in front of him as she attempted to make a westbound turn onto Grizzly Avenue, according to the RCMP.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and crews worked quickly to remove the driver of the Grey SUV who was trapped inside the crushed vehicle, according to the RCMP. He was transported to the Kelowna General Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver was also transported to the hospital for her injuries and was later released after seeking medical care.

If you witnessed this crash/incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.