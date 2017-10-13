College of the Rockies President David Walls Signs Contract Extension

Jesse Nicholas, Chair, College of the Rockies Board of Governors, is pleased to announce David Walls has been offered and has accepted an extension to his contract as President and Chief Executive Officer of College of the Rockies.

Jesse Nicholas, Chair, College of the Rockies Board of Governors, is pleased to announce David Walls has been offered and has accepted an extension to his contract as President and Chief Executive Officer of College of the Rockies.

Walls joined the College as its seventh President on August 19, 2013 for a term which expires August 17, 2018. The contract extension is effective October 11, 2017 through August 17, 2020.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors I want to say how extremely pleased we are that David has agreed to stay on at the College as President and CEO,” said Nicholas. “We are extremely fortunate to have an individual of David’s calibre as our President and we look forward to working beside him in the years ahead.”

“I’m delighted to have been asked by the Board to extend my contract with the College,” added Walls. “I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to lead what I believe is one of the finest small colleges in British Columbia and a team of the most professional and dedicated faculty, management and staff I have ever had the pleasure to work with.”

During his tenure, Walls led College of the Rockies through a host of significant milestones, including the introduction of a five-year strategic plan, the celebration of the College’s fortieth anniversary, a complete College rebrand, and the soon-to-be completed $10 million trades training facility.

“This is an exciting time of growth in the East Kootenays and at the College,” continued Walls. “I look forward to working with the College team, and with our local businesses and communities, to continue to provide our region with the skilled professionals we need now and in the future.”

Walls has more than 30 years’ experience in the Canadian post-secondary system. Prior to coming to College of the Rockies, he served as Provost and Vice-President Academic at the Saskatchewan Institute of Applied Science and Technology (SIAST) where he also held the positions of Associate Vice-President Academic and Student Affairs, and Dean of Industrial Training. Earlier in his career, Walls held progressively senior positions at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) including Dean of Energy and Natural Resources, and Dean of Mechanical Trades and Technologies.

He holds a Master of Science, Welding Technology and Management from Aston University in Birmingham, England and a Bachelor of Technology, Metallurgy from Brunel University in Uxbridge.