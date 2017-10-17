City seeking input on Cecelia Ravine Park renewal

Upgrades to bike paths are part of the draft plan to upgrade Cecelia Ravine Park. (Photo courtesy City of Victoria)

The City of Victoria wants to know what you think about plans to give a Burnside Gorge neighbourhood park a face lift.

The upgraded Cecelia Ravine Park would include a new playground, picnic area, public washroom and improvements to the fitness area, lighting and pathways.

The current park is one of the largest natural areas within the City, with a creek, woodland areas, meadows and ravines, as well as having the Galloping Goose Regional Trail run through the middle. In 2016, the city purchased 0.5 acres to expand the park off Cecelia Road on the west side of the ravine.

Staff have been meeting with neighbours since the summer. Upgrades to the park are expected to begin in 2018.

But there is still time to let the city know what you think. An open house will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Burnside Gorge Community Centre, 471 Cecelia Rd.

You can also complete an online survey at victoria.ca/haveyoursay by Oct. 29.

