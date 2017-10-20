City report says â€˜approval of the electors was obtainedâ€™ to remove Hawthorne Park from reserve

The City of Surrey has completed its tally, and says it received 11,161 valid elector response forms against removing the protected status of a portion of Hawthorne Park.

That works out to 3.7 per cent of valid electors, according to a city report, which is not enough to stop the city from going ahead.

“The removal of reservation of the land is deemed to be approved by the electors in Surrey unless more than 10 per cent of the eligible electors submit, in writing, their opposition,” it notes.

The number of electors required to halt the city’s move was 30,372.

A Save Hawthorne Park group has formed that is dead set against the city adopting the bylaw to remove the protected status of a portion of the park, arguing this “loophole” could be used by any local government.

See more: VIDEO: ‘Save Hawthorne Park’ group delivers petition to Surrey City Hall – complete with a song

The Save Hawthorne Park group questions the city’s justification for the road — which so far has been to move utilities off 104 Avenue in preparation for light rail, to connect Whalley Boulevard to 150th Street. It’s been in the city’s Official Community Plan since 1986.

After delivering a 5,000-name petition to Surrey council in July, opponents were given until Sept. 22 to collect 30,372 signatures in opposition to the project in order to stop the civic government from proceeding with the project.

The group delivered more than 12,000 signatures to city hall on Sept. 22.

Group founder Steven Pettigrew insisted the fight isn’t over.

“We’re not stopping,” Pettigrew said when the group delivered the signatures last month, adding the ‘angry mob’ is getting angrier and bigger.

SHP claims the Alternate Approval Process being used in Hawthorne Park is in contrary to “council’s commitment to the environment and the people of Surrey.”

Once Hawthorne Park’s protected status is removed, the 105 Avenue Corridor Project through the south end the park will “cause fragmentation of wildlife habitat, destroy a large portion of the forest, and remove an ancient bog,” according to a Save Hawthorne Park media advisory.

On Monday, city council will consider the city report containing the final form tally. The report intends to “confirm approval of the Alternative Approval Process” for the removal of a portion of Hawthorne Park that was enacted through Park Reserve Bylaw 5812.

The report notes 670 submitted forms were rejected, due to various factors, including duplication; forms were blank, incomplete or illegible; an address was from outside of Surrey and the individual was not an eligible non-resident elector; more than one non-resident property elector signed a form in relation to the same property; or a non-resident property owner signed a form in relation to a property owned in whole or in part by a corporation.

The city report states “in accordance with Section 86 of the Community Charter, the approval of the electors was obtained.”

Now, city council must decide how it will proceed, which will likely take place at a council meeting next Monday, (Oct. 23).