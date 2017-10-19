City receives $100,000 Rural Dividend grant

City to develop a housing strategy and a multi-use facility plan for the Revelstoke Golf Course

The Revelstoke Golf Course is being looked at as a location for a multi-use facility. (File photo)

The City of Revelstoke has been awarded a $100,000 grant through the Rural Dividend program.

The money is being put toward developing a housing strategy and multi-use facility plan for the Revelstoke Golf Course, to help attract tourists, said a release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development today.

Mayor Mark McKee said that the housing strategy will “be intertwined” with the Housing Needs Assessment, which is in the process of being put out for tender by the city.

RELATED: City of Revelstoke seeks funding for tourism plan

“The housing strategy will include future housing projects and policy changes, and identify affordable housing and employee housing options,” the release says. “The multi-use facility plan will identify the business case and model for collaboration between key partners in the facility.”

Selina Robinson, minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing offered her congratulations: “Congratulations to the City of Revelstoke for being recognized for their hard work to develop a plan that identifies the need for affordable housing options for the residents of Revelstoke.”

Nicole Fricot, director of community economic development, wrote the grant application, which went in front of council on May 23, 2017.

In the application, she writes that while the Revelstoke Golf Course is a key part of tourism in Revelstoke, it is not sustainable in its current form.

“We believe the ability of the Revelstoke Gold Course to be economically sustainable requires a new approach to the facility,” says the application.

The pitch: to enhance the golf course with a multi-use facility that would include squash and rock climbing.

“Turning the golf course into a multi-use facility that includes squash and rock climbing will not only meet the community need of sustaining and expanding (its) recreational draw but also ensure the long term viability and resiliency of the current facility,” the application says.

The application lists the Revelstoke Golf Course, Revelstoke Squash Club, Revelstoke Climbing Society and Revelstoke Housing Society as project partners.

The application also says that the grant would be used to develop a housing strategy.

“By creating a comprehensive housing strategy, we hope to address a key issue that is negatively impacting Revelstoke’s ability to grow tourism, attract residents and support business growth in all sectors: lack of affordable housing,” it says.

The grant will not be used for capital costs.