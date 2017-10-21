City of Victoria leaf pickup has begun

All the information you need to get your yard cleaned up for winter

It’s that time of year again and they call it ‘fall’ for a reason.

The City of Victoria has begun its annual leaf collection as residents are encouraged to gather up their leaves and place them on boulevards in loose piles, wire mesh rings or in tied, clear, 100 per cent compostable bags.

Leaf pick-up dates:

James Bay, Fairfield, Rockland, Gonzales – October 29 and December 12

Oaklands, Fernwood, North Jubilee, South Jubilee – November 21 and December 20

Victoria West, Burnside Gorge, Hillside Quadra, North Park, Harris Green, Downtown – December 3 and January 3

A build-up of leaves can block storm drains and create flooding of city streets. If you notice a blocked storm drain grate in your neighbourhood, call the City’s 24-hour line at 250-361-0400.

Victoria residents can also arrange for their bagged leaves to be picked up between now and Jan. 3 from the boulevard outside their home by contacting the City Parks office at 250-361-0600. You’ll need to provide your name, address, phone number and the number of bags to be picked up — this will then happen within five working days.

Bags can be purchased at the Public Service Centre at Victoria City Hall and at the Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre. A package of 10 bags is available for $12.50, plus tax.

Victoria residents can also drop off their leaf and garden waste for free, year-round at the City of Victoria Public Works Yards at 417 Garbally Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Proof of residency is required, in the form of a valid BC driver’s licence or a City of Victoria utility bill.