City of Penticton releases Trio terminations docs

The City of Penticton has released a letter notifying Trio Marine Group of the termination of Skaha Marina agreements. (Courtesy City of Penticton)

According to a letter released by the City of Penticton, the deal with Trio Marine Group was terminated almost 11 weeks before they announced it to the public.

cheque In response to a freedom of information request filed by the Western News, city hall released a letter sent to Trio Marine Group’s legal representatives, Pushor Mitchell LLP. Dated July 7, 2017, and signed by Peter Weeber, the city’s chief administrative officer, the letter advises the City of Penticton had chosen to terminate both the Enhanced Marina Agreement and the Settlement Agreement.

A City of Penticton cheque for $200,000, made out to Trio Marine Group, is also dated July 6, 2017. It wasn’t until Sept. 20 that city hall issued a press release advising the community that the deal with Trio Marine Group had been terminated.

Related: City and Trio Marine Group deal terminated

“We initiated this in the late summer and agreed to announce it September so it wouldn’t impact their business operations. We are sensitive to that,” said Mayor Andrew Jakubeit in a Sept. 20 interview.

The termination does not include Trio Marina’s short-term lease on the city land and a sub-licence of occupation on the Crown land that makes up the Skaha Marina, which continues to December 2018. The termination of the agreements came almost four months after Trio Marine met the first milestone of the agreement, submitting a five-year marketing plan, operating plan along with revenue and expense statement for the Skaha Lake Marina, restaurant and retail area to the City of Penticton.

Related: Trio Marine meets first milestone

Under the now terminated agreements, the City of Penticton and Trio Marine Group would have begun work in January 2018 to develop a seasonal aquatic play structure to be located on the foreshore of Skaha Lake Park.

Related: Councillor calls for referendum on Skaha Park issue