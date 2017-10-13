City of Nanaimo proclaims Workplace Bullying Awareness Week

The City of Nanaimo is hoping to raise awareness about the importance of healthy and safe work environments by proclaiming Oct. 15 to 21 Workplace Bullying Awareness Week.

The week aims to provide British Columbians education and awareness about the impacts of workplace bullying and how it affects people’s personal and professional lives. The goal is to help employers and employees develop healthy and safe work environment practices, minimize isolation, and prevent and decrease harm.

“Building awareness of this issue, and of our rights and responsibilities to each other in our workplace, is an important step to fostering the positive, safe and healthy work environment that the City of Nanaimo strives to provide for its employees,” said John Van Horne, city director of human resources in a city press release.

Workplace Bullying Awareness Week was spearheaded by Alberta Bullying Research, Resources and Recovery Centre Inc., which offers resources geared towards bringing awareness to issues of workplace bullying.

“We are excited to work together with our communities so that we can educate and make available resources and tools that will support employers and employees in the workplace,” Trish Scoular, the centre’s Vancouver Island representative, said in the release.

To learn more visit http://cnan.ca/2xAVoKt. To view a copy of the city’s Workplace Bullying Awareness Week proclamation, visit http://bit.ly/2kNiSpv.