City of Fernie declares State of Local Emergency

Emergency crews remain on scene at the Fernie Memorial Arena where three confirmed fatalities have occurred. Alexandra Heck/The Free Press

Fernie is in the midst of a local state of emergency after an ammonia leak claimed three lives in the Fernie Memorial Arena yesterday.

The city has declared the State of Local Emergency due to a hazardous materials release threat to life and property in the area surrounding the arena. The measure will remain in effect until October 24, 2017 at midnight, or if canceled by the city or Minister responsible.

Residents in the area have been evacuated and provided with emergency accommodations. Emergency social services are available and have reopened this morning.