City of Duncan to conduct a parking study

Parking in Duncan will be the subject of a city-sponsored study. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Parking in downtown Duncan will be the subject of a comprehensive study the city is commissioning.

Mayor Phil Kent said the last time a major parking study was completed for Duncan was in 2003, so the city is looking for an update to determine what, if any, changes are required.

Based on the parking study completed in 2003, a number of policies were put in place that exist to this day; including free three-hour parking on many streets downtown, permits for motorists that require all-day parking and 15-minute quick-stop parking spots.

“Duncan is a very busy place so maybe we need to make some adjustments to the way we handle parking,” Kent said.

“We think we’re doing pretty well right now, but we need to see the data from the study to determine if more work needs to be done.”

Kent also said it won’t be known until the study is complete as to whether there are actually more vehicles parking in Duncan since the last study.

He said, depending on the results, parking garages and other forms of parking downtown may have to be considered.

The city has approved $60,000 for the completion of the parking study that would consider the current and future parking needs of the city.

Six companies have bid on the contract, with the lowest coming from WATT Consulting at $55,000.

Council is expected to make a decision on who wins the contract at an upcoming meeting.

As part of the study, the city has mandated that the Downtown Duncan Business Improvement Association be engaged in the process, and online public consultations will also be conducted.