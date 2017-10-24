City of Castlegar announces water interruption for next week

The City of Castlegar has announced a water interruption that will begin Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The City of Castlegar has announced a water interruption that will begin Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. and end Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 a.m.

The water will be shut off while the City of Castlegar performs water system maintenance work.

“This planned maintenance work is taking place to ensure the reliability of the City’s water system,” reads the city’s press release.

The city is asking residents to limit water consumption to essential use during the interruption.

“This will help ensure that adequate water is available for firefighting purposes.”

The release stipulates that domestic use will not be affected.

If you experience loss of water pressure or discolouration during or after this work, run your outdoor tap for 15-20 minutes to flush out any sediment.

If problems persist, or if you have any questions, contact City Hall at 250-365-7227 or Civic Works at 250-365-5979.