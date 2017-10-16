Christmas Crafts and Santa return to Sooke

Tim Collins /News staff

The All Sooke Arts and Crafts Christmas show is fast approaching and organizer, Nancy Bennett, promises that this will be one of the best shows in the 42 year history of the show.

“People in Sooke and the Port Renfrew area are so talented. It never ceases to amaze me the skill and imagination on display during the show. It’s really something special to see,” said Bennett.

The wide range of crafts covers everything one might expect from a craft show, including unique and sturdy wooden toys, knitted clothing and novelty items, jewelry and even cement garden gnomes.

“You never really know what you might find at our show. i suppose that’s why I look forward to it in the way I do,” said Bennett.

Bennett has, herself, been knitting since she was five years of age and has always been interested in crafting.

“It’s one of those things that gets passed down. My mother taught me how to knit and i always enjoyed it very much. But i also do other crafts like felted hats, and preserves. It’s a real joy to be able to share these things with the community.”

One of this year’s featured artists is local educator and ceramic artist, Sydnie Nichole. Her work combines her academic interest in plant cell microscopy and botanical imagery with her work as an artist to produce work that bridges the gulf between craft and science in unique and functional pieces or ceramic wonder.

“Sydnie is a bright, young ceramic artist who does these amazing pots, cups, artwork and more. We love her energy and talent and are very pleased to have her as part of the show,” said Bennett

“We’ll have Sydnie Nichole, of course, but we’ll also have about 80 other crafters and artists displaying their creations on two floors of the Sooke Community hall,” said Bennett.

Bennett added that food will be available through the kind cooperation of the Sooke Harbourside Lions club for all the hungry visitors to the show.

For the little ones, Santa will be making an appearance on all three days as well, happily kicking off the Christmas season. Santa is, of course, one of the original crafters, and his own workshop has a remarkable collection of elfin artists.

The All Sooke Arts and Crafts Christmas Show will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 18.

Admission is by donation only and there is no cost to see Santa.