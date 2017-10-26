Chinook Helicopters win safety awards

Cathy Press (left) received the Back and Bevington Air Safety Award from the B.C. Aviation Council (BCAC) at the annual Silver Wings Awards.

The owner of Abbotsford’s Chinook Helicopters has been recognized for her company’s “strong culture of safety.”

Cathy Press will receive the Back and Bevington Air Safety Award from the B.C. Aviation Council (BCAC) at the annual Silver Wings Awards last night.

The awards honour and celebrate the council’s members,, industry leaders and recipients of its $28,500 in scholarships.

“Aviation plays a key role in the economy and safety of our province,” Heather Bell, BCAC chairman, said in a statement. “BCAC is proud to support the aviation industry through our scholarship program and privileged to honour those among us who have made a difference with their contributions.”