Chilliwack RCMP investigating possible home invasion

Mounties offer no details of incident at Second Avenue house Oct. 25

There are few details but neighbours of this Second Avenue house in Chilliwack say a huge police presence descended on the home after shots were heard. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Official details are sparse but police are investigating what some say was a home invasion at a house on Second Avenue downtown Chilliwack last week.

Three separate individuals — two neighbours and one individual connected to alleged victims — contacted The Progress Monday to say at least one shot was fired in the incident at the home at 46006 Second Ave. on Oct. 25.

The neighbours said they heard what sounded like a gun shot after which was a large police presence at the small house.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said he could not release any details about the “police incident” that occurred in the 46000 block of Second Avenue.

“The whole incident remains under investigation,” Rail said, adding that they believe whatever occurred was targeted.

Anyone with information about what happened at the house on Second Avenue on Oct. 25 is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).