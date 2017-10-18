Chilliwack judge denies bail for violent sex offender

Kevin Scott Miller, on a long-term supervision order, asked for release in advance of breach trial

A Chilliwack provincial court judge denied bail on Tuesday to a man convicted of violent sexual assaults of multiple women.

Kevin Scott Miller was once designed a dangerous offender and remains on a long-term supervision order.

He is in custody facing a breach charge and he applied to be released on bail, but was denied by Judge Richard Browning on Oct. 17.

Miller’s first serious conviction 22 years ago involved the rape a 14-year-old girl near Victoria after grabbing her in a van and wrapping a cord around her neck.

Two months later he violently strangled a 21-year-old woman he met at a bar downtown Victoria, then in 1996 during an altercation with a prostitute, Miller pulled a drawstring out of his jacket and strangled her with it until she passed out.

A psychiatrist testified 17 years ago that, at the age of 28, Miller’s psychopathic score was in the 86th percentile.

While he has had no violent incidents on his record in 20 years, Miller has spent most of the last seven years in jail for parole violations and for, at least three times, taking off from halfway houses for extended periods of time.

He goes to trial on his breach charge in November. He’s been in custody since Sept. 24, 2016, the date of the alleged breach.

A publication ban was put in place on the evidence or information put forward at the bail hearing.

Miller faces numerous conditions on his long-term order (LTO), including that he not be alone or in an isolated setting with any females; not to own, use or possess a computer; abstain from intoxicants; report all relationships with women to a parole officer; to address issues and emotional instability and anger management; and to participate in a sex offender program.