Chilliwack house fire caused by candle burning

A candle is believed to be the cause of a McDonald Road house fire Sunday in Chilliwack. (Progress file)

An accidental house fire on Fairfield Island Saturday is believed to have been caused by a burning candle.

Chilliwack Fire Department crews responded to the call for a structure fire in the 10000-block of McDonald Road at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Heavy smoke was billowing from behind the house when firefighters arrived, and six residents had safely evacuated to the front yard.

“Fire crews entered the structure and discovered fire in the rear bedroom,” said Chilliwack Fire Chief Ian Josephson. “The fire was quickly extinguished and crews worked to minimize the smoke and water damage.”

Most of the fire damage was limited to the bedroom contents, with smoke damage throughout.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental due to a candle burning “too close to combustibles,” according to Chief Josephson.

“Chilliwack Fire Department wants to remind the public to be very careful when burning candles. Candles should be placed in a sturdy, non-combustible holder and kept a minimum of 0.3 m (one foot) away from all combustibles.”

He also added that working smoke alarms “provide early warning” of a fire that allows everyone to evacuate safely.