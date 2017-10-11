Chemainus switching over to wells for water supply on Oct. 15

Chemainus' water supply will switch back over to the Chemainus River Wells on Sunday from the Banon Creek and Holyoak Lake source.

The high quality well water is expected to reach Chemainus Water System users within a few days.

The town’s water is supplied by the river wells from Oct. 15 to June 15, and from Banon Creek surface water from June 15 to Oct. 15.

North Cowichan has submitted an application to amend the BC Environmental Assessment Certificate #W09-01, which would allow the operation of the Chemainus River Wells supply year-round.

The municipality has monitored summer Chemainus River flows and ground water levels in a comprehensive monitoring program since 2005.

During the summer of 2016, the North Cowichan also carried out additional testing in support of its amendment application.

The BC Environmental Assessment Office is now in the process of reviewing the documentation.

North Cowichan continues to invite public feedback on operating the Chemainus River Wells year-round.

Please direct your comments in writing either by mail to:

The Corporation of the District of North Cowichan, 7030 Trans Canada Highway, Box 278, DUNCAN BC V9L 3X4

Or by email to: info@northcowichan.ca