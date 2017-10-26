Charges laid in Highway 6 fatal

A dozen charges laid against driver of accident that killed two women in March 2016

Paige Whitelaw (left) and Carlee De Boer were killed in an accident on Highway 6 in March 2016. (Facebook image)

Charges have now been laid in connection with a motor vehicle accident that killed two women in March 2016.

Carlee Nora De Boer, 20, of Grindrod, and Paige Alexandra Whitelaw, 20, from Ladysmith, on Vancouver Island, died March 6 when a vehicle they were passengers in left Highway 6 near Waddington Drive. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police said there were five people in the vehicle and, at the time of the accident, they said they were investigating a 21-year-old Armstrong man as the driver and that alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors.

Travis Dustin Fox, born in 1995, is facing 12 charges including two counts each of criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing death, causing an accident resulting in death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm.

He is not in custody and his next court appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 23.