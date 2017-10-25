Chamber hosts Business Excellence Awards

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce celebrated local entrepreneurs and community members at their Business Excellence Awards Gala this past Friday evening.

Employee of the Year went to someone everyone knows, George Wood of Bavarian Home Hardware. Above, George with fellow employee Veronica Harris and Home Hardware owner Kim McLean.

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce celebrated local entrepreneurs and community members at their Business Excellence Awards Gala this past Friday evening.

This year the gala was held at McKim School, with Steve Tersmette as the guest speaker. Tersmette presented an overview of his recent traverse across the Purcell range.

Following is a list of all award winners:

Home Business of the Year: Elizabeth Jorgensen Piano Instruction

Retail Business of the Year: Healing Hollow

Professional Services Excellence Award: North Star Veterinary Clinic

Youth Friendly Business Award: Spirit Rock Climbing Centre

Creative Professional Excellence Award: Go Kimberley Stan Salikin Community Booster Award: Emily Smith

Tradesperson – Contractor of the Year Award: Vermette Roofing

Food and Beverage Industry Award: Over Time Beer Works

Employee of the Year Award: George Wood (Home Hardware)

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Nicole Maria Herman (Grow – Tea & Elixir Corner)

Environmental Stewardship Excellence Award: SWAG Hair Studio

Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Jill Bentley-Lobban (Kimberley Centex)

Tourism Excellence Award: Kimberley City Bakery Medieval Festival

Business of the Year Award: Fruition Wellness