Ceremony held to bless carved house post at Boys and Girls Club

Art carved by Snuneymuxw artist situated near entrance of Fifth Street centre in Nanaimo

Alivia Blaney and Anderson Drako Williams, of Snaw-Naw-As First Nation, perform at a blessing ceremony Wednesday in Nanaimo for a house post created by a Snuneymuxw First Nation carver. (KARL YU/The News Bulletin)

Artwork from a Snuneymuxw carver now graces the Boys and Girls Club location in Nanaimo.

Noel Brown, Snuneymuxw First Nation artist, carved a house post which is situated right by the entrance of the Nisaika Kumtuks Elementary Centre. Chris Beaton, Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre executive director, said the process began in March and involved feedback from children at the centre.

“Noel had a conversation with some of our students in our elementary school program to talk about what’s important to them and what they would like to see on the front of the building and from that, the final design was developed from that conversation,” said Beaton.

The pole consists of an eagle, wolf, killer whale and bear. Eagles are considered guardians, wolves represent family, whales are protectors of the sea and bears represent strength.

Brown said the pole was made from western red cedar and took two months to carve. Receiving input from the children was “special,” he said.

“It turned out that it was basically Nanaimo’s crests, so that made it even more special,” said Brown. “The carving’s always fun. I’m glad to be able to be a carver. It’s an honour and a privilege to carve that pole … I’m just glad to be a part of that.”

