Central Okanagan in the dark following storm

Thousands of customers without power from Peachland to Vernon.

Strong winds have knocked power out to many areas around the Central Okanagan.

In Kelowna, FortisBC is reporting more than 50 customers are in the dark in the Dunsmuir Road area.

In West Kelowna, BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to more than 3,500 customers.

A wire is down in the area of Bartley Road and McDougall Road and residents are urged to use caution.

Those living from Elliot Road, to east of Princeton Ave in Peachland, to north of Highway 97 are without power — along with those on the 3800 block of Glenrosa Road. The area north of Beach Avenue in Peachland, to west of Gellatly Road to east of Highway 97C is also affected.

In Peachland, five customers in the 5900 block of Victoria Street are in the dark.

To the North, at least five customers in Vernon in the 1300 block of Sugar Lake Road have also had their power knocked out. In Cherryville, more than 200 customers are also reporting a power outage just after 12:30p.m.

Environment Canada is calling for strong westerly winds of 70 gusting 90 km/h across the region on Tuesday. In addition to the strong winds, there is also a potential for a squall line to develop with intense thunderstorms.

The intense winds are part of a storm moving across the province that has also knocked out power to many areas of the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.