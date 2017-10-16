Castlegar council will look at permitting marijuana facility

City council will be looking at allowing a medical marijuana production facility at Oct. 16 meeting.

Castlegar city council will be looking at rezoning a portion of the airport reserve lands to allow for a medical marijuana production facility at the Monday, Oct. 16 council meeting.

The city has been approached by a developer interested in developing a Health Canada approved production facility at 195 Highway 3/3A and 169/179 Hughes Road.

According to the council agenda package for Oct. 16: “All applications to become a licensed producer of cannabis for medical purposes undergo a strict and thorough review. The newly licensed facilities will have to undertake all production, storage, and distribution of medical marijuana indoors, with the facilities meeting stringent security measures specified by Health Canada relating to the control of access to the facilities, control of access to restricted areas of the facilities, visual monitoring of the facilities and the perimeter of their sites, intrusion detection systems for the facilities and the perimeter of their sites.”

The subject properties are currently designated Regional Commercial AP. The rezoning would be consistent with the city’s Official Community Plan.

City water and sanitary are already available on the airport lands.

Council will potentially vote on the first two readings of the zoning amendment Monday night. If passed, the next step will be a public consultation meeting.