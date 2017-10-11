Cashier confronts armed robber at Princeton Husky

Princeton RCMP are investigating an attempted daytime robbery at the Husky on Highway 3.

According to Corporal Chad Parsons a masked man entered the store at 12:33 pm on Thursday October 5 and demanded money from the till.

The robber produced a weapon, although Parsons did not disclose what type of weapon was shown.

The cashier “confronted” the man, said Parsons. “The male then took off on foot.”

The would-be thief was wearing a black jacket with a hood and jeans.

His face was covered by blue toque, with holes cut out for the eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-295-6911.