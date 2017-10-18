Caseyâ€™s Market closing after 80 years

New building owner is shutting down the corner store that has served the community for eight decades

It is the end of an era for Casey’s Market, shutting its doors after 80 years of serving the community. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Many residents in south Oak Bay are mourning the imminent loss of Casey’s Market, a corner store that has been a staple of the community for 80 years. The market’s doors are shutting for good at the end of October.

The shop, located at the corner of Central and St. Patrick, was built as a confectionary in 1935. The original shopkeepers, Eric and Pearl Casey, called the shop Lea Glen Dairy until 1947 when the name was changed to Casey’s. While it has switched hands a few times since then, it has retained its name and has continued to service the community.

Over the decades, generations of children have grown up running to the store to grab candy, teenagers have used it as a hang out, and parents have popped in for last-minute groceries. It seems everyone in Oak Bay has a fond and nostalgic memory of the place.

The news of the closing comes after the building was sold to a new owner in June. It is now held by ADSN Holdings Ltd., with Anup Grewal listed as a director. Citing a lack of adequate business, Grewal made the decision to close Casey’s and lease the space to another business.

Thorn & Thistle, an Oak Bay florist, is excited to be taking over the space.

How long-term the tenancy will be is yet to be determined. Grewal posted a sheet inside the market showing a concept for a 3-storey building with commercial on the ground floor and residential units above.

While no permits have been issued to develop the property, the plans have residents concerned about losing the character of their community should a development go ahead.

