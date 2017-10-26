Career fair brings dozens of employees to Colwood

Lots of opportunity for job-seekers to connect with companies

Stacey Laybolt (right), assistant food and beverage manager of Elements Casino in Cloverdale, connects with an attendee at the Black Press Extreme Career Fair last month on the Lower Mainland. Black Press is hosting a Lower Island edition today (Oct. 26) at The Q Centre in Colwood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Lance Peverley/Black Press)

There’s lots of time for Greater Victorians to polish up their resumes and head down to the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Colwood today (Oct. 26).

The career fair, organized by Black Press, publisher of your local community newspaper, features 60 booths from a wide range of companies and organizations from a variety of industries.

Exhibitors range from public sector employers such as B.C. Corrections, ICBC, B.C. Ferries, the University of Victoria and the Canadian Armed Forces, to private companies including Thrifty Foods, Country Grocer, Elements Casino in View Royal, Black Press and others.

There will also be a number of workshops throughout the day, including resume writing, cover letter creation, job search essentials, and interviewing skills beginning at 10:15 a.m. until 4 p.m.

RELATED: Career Fair in Colwood connects all sides of job market

But the fair isn’t just for those who are unemployed and seeking work. Organizers say it’s also a great opportunity for students and those looking for a career change to make connections with companies.

“There’s a lot of recruitment being done in the area and there’s lots of opportunities for people to follow their passion,” said Brittney Prentice, events marketing co-ordinator for Black Press. “This is about making the greater community in Victoria aware of what’s available to them.”

The career fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Q Centre (1767 Old Island Hwy.)

sig code

editor@goldstreamgazette.com