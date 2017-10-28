Care for mind, body and soul at wellness fair

Over 70 exhibits for health and wellness at Penticton Wellness Fair

Mind, body and soul. For whatever ails you or if it’s just moving to a healthier lifestyle, the Penticton Wellness Fair may have just what you’re looking for.

Saturday and Sunday at the Penticton Recreation Centre over 70 exhibitors will be on had during the annual showcase of products and services ranging from weight-loss products, chiropractors, essential oils, spiritual guidance and much more.

According to founder Chris Madsen who started the Vernon Body & Soul Wellness Fair 14 years ago and which has grown to include Kelowna in 2010 and Penticton last year, day one was especially busy.

“We’ve already had over 300 people here so far,” said Madsen after just a couple of hours.

Madsen envisioned an event to bring healers and those seeking better health and is doing that with daughter Shara Mendoza, who he describes as “the brains” behind the weekend.

At last year’s inaugural event an estimated 2,000 eventually passed through the doors.

The fair runs until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and visitors receive a free reusable bag.