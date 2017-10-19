Car catches fire in downtown Abbotsford

Traffic has been blocked westbound on Essendene Avenue in downtown Abbotsford, as fire crews mop up a car fire.
A dark coloured sedan caught fire in the road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. People nearby tried to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers but Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service firefighters were needed to fully put it out.
Eastbound traffic has also been partially blocked on Essendene.
Most Read
-
Mills Memorial replacement "on the radar" with new government: Nyce
-
Robert Baker: "Trail's plant is fully automatedâ€¦any defectâ€¦will shut down respective equipment."
-
The government is not paying attention to the plummeting cost of solar and wind energy
-
Don't worry, the food's good at the Theatre in the Grove production of Arsenic and Old Lace.
-
Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 26