Car catches fire in downtown Abbotsford

Crews put out blaze just after 10:30 a.m.

Traffic has been blocked westbound on Essendene Avenue in downtown Abbotsford, as fire crews mop up a car fire.

A dark coloured sedan caught fire in the road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. People nearby tried to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers but Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service firefighters were needed to fully put it out.

Eastbound traffic has also been partially blocked on Essendene.