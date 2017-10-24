Capital News hosts Community Leader Awards

We honour those in the Kelowna community who have given back in the past year

Kelowna Capital News leader of the year Curtis McTavish (middle) and sponsors Phil Ashman and Kathy Butler of Okanagan College at the fourth annual Kelowna Capital News Community Leader Awards.

Those in the community who tirelessly give back were honoured on Monday night at the Fourth Annual Kelowna Capital News Community Leader Awards, held at Okanagan College.

“This is a night where we give recognition to people who are the backbone of our community,” said Karen Hill, Black Press director of sales BC Interior South. “We hear it time and again that these people don’t do what they do for recognition. But it’s our goal to recognize their outstanding work in the community.”

Community leaders were named in 10 different categories as well as one final Community Leader, won by Curtis McTavish, Axis Family Resources regional manager, helping area youth.

“It takes a community to raise these kids,” he said. “It’s rewarding to see other service providers and staff come together to help people. I’m not a front-line worker anymore, but I still like to play a part in helping people meet their goals.”

Dozens of community leaders were honoured as part of the ceremony on Monday and the Capital News will publish a special supplement that will be released inside this Friday’s newspaper.

In the coming days we will also publish a series of articles profiling the winners in each of the categories from the Community Leaders Awards.

Award winners are nominated within the community and an independent panel of community members votes on the award categories.

Other winners included Finn Pihl (youth volunteer), Phil Von Unruh (coach), Darlene Lesperance (service organization volunteer), Diane Entwistle (above and beyond), Shelley Pacholuck (courage), Betty Cleland (mentor), Grant and Wendy Delcourt (community builder), Nate Matis (volunteer), Alex Lye (unsung hero).

Emergency Support Services, Red Cross Disaster Management, the Lady of the Lake Society, the Family Hub leadership team, as well as the Pihl family were also among the honourees.

For pictures of all the winners check out our Facebook page and Instagram and for profiles of everyone we honoured, pick up the Friday Capital News, and watch this web site.