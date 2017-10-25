Candlelight vigil held in support of missing Campbell River teenâ€™s family

Last night the community joined together to show their love for the Holling family and Jordan Holling.

Dave Dixon, pastor at Discovery Community Church, lead a candlelight vigil for Jordan Holling and his family last night in Spirit Square. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

As the sun went down, Pastor Dave Dixon, of Discovery Passage Community Church, opened the event with a prayer and the song “God my Rock.”

candlelight vigil video

Song sheets were handed out before the event began, and everyone sang along in an emotional show of support.

Jordan Holling was last seen in Campbellton, downtown Campbell River, on Oct. 16 at around 2 a.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jordan Holling, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

