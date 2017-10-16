Cancer canvassers go door to door

Canvassers for the B.C. Cancer Foundation will be wearing their purple vests and will never ask for cash. (Submitted photo)

B.C. Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers are in Vernon.

Canvassers will introduce local residents to the foundation, the largest funder of cancer research in the province, and its monthly donor program.

“Monthly donations support the life-saving research taking place at the B.C. Cancer Agency, helping improve cancer care for those in the community,” said Vincent Matak, with the foundation.

For security and safety purposes, canvassers wear identification badges and B.C. Cancer Foundation purple vests.

“B.C. Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in the foundation’s monthly giving program only and will not accept cash or one-time gifts at the door,” said Matak.

“Once you have signed up for monthly gifts, you will receive an e-mail confirmation immediately.”

For more information, call Colleen Malli at 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.