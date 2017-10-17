Campbell River RCMP warns of text and internet fraud schemes

The Campbell River RCMP have received reports about fraud and scams that are being shared through false text messages and internet scams.

There have been reports of fake ICBC text messages that are claiming to refund clients for traffic infractions including violations for failing to stop at a red light.

The text messages include a link directing the receiver to download malware that can steal and transmit personal information.

This type of link is called SMiShing, which is SMS phishing, a hoax by which to lure unsuspecting individuals to click an attached site.

Another recent internet scam was an application for a person to immigrate into Canada.

This elaborate scheme included photos of false passports, a work visa and other identification which had all been altered. There was also ongoing communication between fictitious airlines and consulates in order to steal more money.

“We are stressing the public to report any type of suspected text scams and internet frauds by calling our non-emergency line 1-250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers,” said Inspector Jeff Preston. “You can also advise the Government of Canada’s Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.”

ICBC published customer tips to avoid being a victim of SmiShing:

Do not click links within text messages, especially if it’s sent from someone you don’t know. But also be aware that sometimes a scam text could also come from someone you do know

Do not respond to texts that ask for private or financial information

Contact the business directly if you get a message that appears to be from ICBC or another institution you regularly do business with, and confirm that they sent the message. ICBC’s customer service line is 1-800-663-3051

Never reply to a suspicious text message without doing your research and verifying the source

Never call a phone number from an unknown text

Use common sense. It is your best protection against fraud. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

