Camosun scholarship honours Kinetic Construction founder

Fund will recognize a civil engineering technology student at Camosun who is interested in pursuing a career in construction

Bill Gyles with his wife Darlene. Kinetic Construction has established a scholarship in Gyles’ name for civil engineering technology students at Camosun College. (Photo submitted)

The retirement of the founder of a Saanich construction firm will open the door to civil engineering students of the future.

The Camosun College Foundation and Kinetic Construction have established the William Gyles Award in Civil Engineering Technology.

“I am honoured and humbled to have this wonderful scholarship donated to Camosun in my name. My long-standing relationships with both Kinetic and Camosun make this scholarship a significant and meaningful gesture,” said Gyles who retired in January 2017. “I am truly grateful to Kinetic for this fantastic retirement gift.”

The fund will recognize a civil engineering technology student at Camosun who is interested in pursuing a career in construction and has successfully completed their first year. Kinetic pledged $5,000 over five years ($1,000 yearly.) Kinetic previously committed $75,000 over five years to support Camosun’s trades program.

“We’re honoured that Bill and Kinetic Construction are showing their commitment to the future of the construction industry by once again supporting education at Camosun College,” said Zoe Broom, chair of Camosun’s Department of Civil Engineering Technology.

“The history of civil engineering is intricately linked to knowledge of structures, materials, geology, risk management, logistics and other fields, all of which play a role in construction projects both large and small. This award will encourage students in civil engineering technology to explore the many opportunities available to them in our booming construction industry.”

Gyles founded Kinetic in 1984 and oversaw the construction of such iconic projects as Camosun’s Centre for Trades Education and Innovation, the seismic upgrade of the historic CPR Steamship Terminal in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, and Tuscany Village in Saanich.

In 2014, Gyles joined the board of governors at Camosun College. That same year, he was recognized by the Canadian Construction Association as Person of the Year, for his dedication to the betterment of the construction industry.

“It is Kinetic’s great pleasure to both honour our retired founder for his legacy and contributions to the construction industry, while supporting construction education at Camosun College,” said Tom Plumb, Kinetic’s current president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to support our industry through education, in partnership with Camosun.”