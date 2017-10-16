Busy weekend ahead at SOEC complex

The City of Penticton is reminding those heading to events at the South Okanagan Events Centre complex this weekend to plan their travel options ahead of time.

With a minor hockey tournament at Memorial Arena all weekend, the Penticton Vees playing at the SOEC on Oct. 20 and then Foreigner with guests Honeymoon Suite at the arena the following evening, Oktoberfest taking place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and Abbamania at the Cleland Theatre in the community centre all on Oct. 21, parking will be in high demand.

“The city is well known for hosting many events and it’s great to see so many big names coming into the community,” said Lori Mullin, recreation and culture manager. “This is one of those weekends where we’re expecting the site will be very busy and we want people to be aware of the activity so they can allow more time and plan their travel options.”

An updated guide to the SOEC travel options is available on penticton.ca and will be in the Western News. It highlights where people can park, what shuttles and transit services are available and estimated walking distances to the SOEC.