Business notes: Cobble Hillâ€™s new Two Hoots Gift Gallery is hard to miss

Potter Michael Giles works the wheel at Two Hoots Gift Gallery in Cobble Hill. (Submitted photo)

There’s a new gift store in Cobble Hill village, and the bright orange exterior of Two Hoots Gift Gallery at 1490 Fisher Rd. is hard to miss.

The store is chock-full of colourful, whimsical items; from whale-shaped salad tongs and a rubber-chicken wine cork, to fair-trade artisan items, such as alpaca blankets, wool-knit owl hats for kids and also high-quality local art, including Carolyn Houg’s expressive animal sculptures, and Mixed Metal Mimi’s artful recycled jewelry.

Two Hoots is owned and operated by husband and wife team Michael Giles and Anita Willis, who began extensive renovations at the location in 2016.

Visitors can also watch Giles at his potter’s wheel through a window and glass door into his studio.

His handmade mugs, jugs, plates, bowls, and artistic pieces in the gallery show the dexterity of a potter with more than 40 years of experience.

The couple live above the business in what they jokingly call “the Hootsuite.”

“Anita and I both grew up in small, rural communities,” Giles said.

“Cobble Hill feels like the place we’ve been waiting to live all our lives.”

For more information, call 250-929-5565, or email twohootsgallery@gmail.com.

New owners for Mill Bay Storage look to modernize

Mill Bay Storage is now under new ownership and management.

Recently acquired by Bonnie Campbell and Frank Wright, who also own and operate Keating Storage in Victoria, the facility will continue business as usual while the partners look at opportunities to modernize the facility.

Mill Bay Storage offers storage for personal goods as well as vehicles of all sizes, including recreational vehicles and boats.

“We are continually looking for new ways to improve our facilities and the services we offer our clients and will be doing the same here,” said Wright.

“Over time, we will modernize the buildings and make changes to the appearance and landscaping. Our customers can expect to see the same familiar faces as we don’t plan to make staffing changes, but they can expect a fresher, brighter look going forward.”

Whiskey Point Grill closing, teaming with Mill Bay Pizza

After five years in operation, the Whiskey Point Grill on Mill Bay Road will be closing on Oct. 25.

But co-owner Stephanie Baker said the family owned business will amalgamate with the nearby Mill Bay Pizza, which is also owned by the family, and form a new restaurant called “The Mill: Pizza & Grill”.

Baker said the grand opening of the new business will be sometime early in the new year, but Mill Bay Pizza will remain open during the amalgamation process.

She said the new restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and supper, and will also continue with deliveries and take out services.

“My dad has retired and my sister has moved on to other pursuits, so we decided we needed to downsize a little,” Baker said.

“The new location is just across the street, so we’re hoping our regular customers at Whiskey Point Grill will follow the business.”