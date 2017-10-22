Business guru slated to talk in Vernon

Business guru Jim Knight brings his Culture That Rocks workshop to the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre Oct. 27. (Photo submitted)

He cut his teeth as a staffer at Hard Rock Cafe before working his way up the management ladder to heading the learning and development functions for Hard Rock International.

Jim Knight’s is a story of hard work and top-notch customer service, and it’s a philosophy and work ethic he’s bringing to Vernon businesses Oct. 27.

Knight’s workshop, entitled Culture That Rocks after his bestselling book by the same name, seeks to aid local business gurus in amplifying customer service and culture within their team.

“I want them to say that was an awesome use of my time,” Knight said of his upcoming workshop that marks his first venture in the Okanagan. “I can’t imagine someone coming in and not getting something out of it. I’ll get to 16 or 18 meaty take aways. The feedback I get is usually very high.”

Presented by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Pretium Group, Knight’s in-depth interactive workshop is centered around world-class service, hiring and retaining what Knight calls rock stars, philanthropy, training, customer expectation, perception versus reality, mission statement crafting and organizational culture.

“Culture is a very esoteric idea,” Knight said. ” Go ahead and celebrate heritage, but we have to focus on culture and surround ourselves with those who get it.”

An Orlando product, Knight, who has a background in teaching and music, has been lauded as a top 10 business keynote speaker in the United States and second top speaker in Keppler Speakers.

“I’m very lucky,” Knight said of his career. “I do about 90 to 95 engagements a year.”

Unlike with many one-directional business talks, Knight is looking forward to the hands-on nature of the Culture That Rocks workshop.

“It’s not just somebody getting up there singing and dancing,” Knight said. “It’s extremely fast-paced.”

While participants work together to solve problems and examples Knight puts forward, he will tell stories, screen videos, share quotes and give feedback, all with the goal of building business in the North Okanagan.

“Sherman (Dahl, Pretium Group president) asked me to come because he sees a vision of lot things happening here,” Knight said, adding that he’s excited to visit the area.

“It’s absolutely stunning, beautiful,” he said of the Okanagan, which he plans to tour after the workshop. “This is a rare occasion when I’m actually out there for two days.”

And, while the primary take away is better business cultivation, Knight said the several hour workshop is also meant to entertain.

“The whole entire thing is dipped in the idea of rock ‘n roll,” Knight said.

Knight’s Culture That Rocks workshop is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. Tickets are available for $300 per person and a corporate deal is available. For more information, contact Paula Harned of Pretium Group, 250-308-9562.