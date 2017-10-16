Burns Lake residents safely escape fire

A Burns Lake mother and her four children were able to safely escape their home, which was engulfed in smoke due to a fire, without injury on Oct. 16, 2017.

The fire damage was contained to the room where the fire started and the adjacent hallway, but the house, which is located on Government Street, suffered significant smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Burns Lake fire chief Rob Krause reminds residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms, replace alarms every 10 years, and replace the batteries every year.

