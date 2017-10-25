Burns Lake council pulls newspaper advertising

Burns Lake council has decided to pull all “non-essential” advertising from Lakes District News.

“Council feels that Lakes District News reporting regarding the Village of Burns Lake has consistently blurred the line between the reporter’s own bias and opinion and the facts, resulting in unfair reporting,” says a letter signed by Burns Lake Mayor Chris Beach. “Because of this repeated behaviour, council no longer wishes to support the Lakes District News through advertising.”

However, council does not offer any examples or evidence of published stories that were inaccurate or unfair.

In the past few months, Lakes District News has reported on council’s decision to appoint a different chief administrative officer (CAO) every two weeks while CAO Sheryl Worthing was absent, village staff turnover, council’s decision to ban the CAO from speaking to the media, the fact that council only released the $12,000 recreation review after a Freedom of Information Act Request was filed, tensions between recreation staff and council, and a questionable anti-nepotism policy.