Brookswood OCP passed

Township council approved a new version of the OCP after three years.

Brookswood has a new official community plan, after Langley Township council voted for an amended OCP Monday evening.

The amended version of the 2017 OCP has come back from the dead after being defeated in the summer. Mayor Jack Froese called for a reconsideration, and another public hearing was held in September.

Several councillors who voted against the plan in the summer switched to support.

Councillor Angie Quaale said the July version had gone too far with too many amendments.

Neighbourhood plans for four areas of Brookswood-Fernridge, expected to be developed starting as early as next year, will help deal with some remaining concerns, said Coun. Michelle Sparrow.

Froese noted that not everyone got everything they wanted in the plan, but thanked the community for their input.

Councillors Kim Richter and Petrina Arnason voted against the OCP.

“I’m not convinced this plan does enough to protect the DNA of Brookswood,” said Richter.

Council has been debating OCPs for Brookswood since a previous plan was defeated in 2014.