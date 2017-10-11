Brief court appearance for man accused in South Surrey shots-fired incidents

Police officers on the scene of the neighbourhood where gunfire rang out early Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. (Lance Peverley photo)

A Surrey man charged in connection with a pair of shots-fired incidents in South Surrey last month made a brief appearance in court last Wednesday.

Cameron Barton, 27, appeared by video for the proceedings, which lasted about a minute and ended with the case being adjourned until Oct. 13.

Police announced a charge against Barton – of reckless discharge of a firearm – on Sept. 28, following an arrest three days earlier of five individuals at a White Rock home. Four of those five were released from custody the following day, police confirmed.

Police confirmed at the time that the arrests were linked to the shots-fired incidents at the same South Surrey home, in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue, on Sept. 23 and 24.

Police have said they believe that both incidents “were targeted and related.”

According to court information posted online Oct. 2, Barton now faces 15 charges.