BREAKING: Three fatalities confirmed at Fernie Memorial Arena

Emergency crews responded to the arena after reports came in of an ammonia leak

Emergency crews remain on scene at the Fernie Memorial Arena where three confirmed fatalities have occurred.

At 11:30 a.m. this morning, an ammonia leak was reported at the arena.

CIMCO Refrigeration is on scene assisting City crews and the City is working to acquire additional specialized resources to deal with the hazardous situation.

Streets surrounding the arena are closed. This includes 9th Street from Hwy 3 to 6th Avenue, 6th Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street, 11th Street between Hwy 3 and 6th Avenue.

The evacuation will continue in the evacuation area until the City has confirmed the leak is contained.

Emergency Social Services is currently set up at the Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre, located at 562 3rd Avenue.

Hwy 3 remains open to traffic.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews deal with the situation.

More to come.

