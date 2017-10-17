BREAKING: Pedestrian in hospital after Surrey crash

Details are sparse but police confirm a pedestrian has been struck

  • Tue Oct 17th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

(File photo)

Surrey RCMP confirm a pedestrian has been struck and taken to hospital this morning in Surrey.

It happened along King George Boulevard near 96th Avenue during the rainy, windy morning commute.

See also: Heavy rains hit Lower Mainland

See also: More than 10,000 lose power in Lower Mainland: BC Hydro

More to come.

email

Most Read