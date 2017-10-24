BREAKING: No. 2 Pump Station on hold

The CVRD has shelved its No. 2 Pump Station project for at least a year.

The Comox Valley Regional District has shelved its No. 2 Pump Station project for at least a year in order to assess other potential options.

At a packed CVRD Sewage Commission meeting on Oct. 24, the commission approved to analyze alternative options for a forcemain alignment between the Courtenay Pump Station and the Comox Valley Water Pollution Control Centre.

The No. 2 Pump Station has been a contentious issue with Area B residents. The project would see the construction of a wastewater pump station on Beech Street. Many residents in the area have been opposed to the proposed site of the project.

A full report on today’s meeting will follow.