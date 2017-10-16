Boil Water Notice for Matthew Creek system

The City of Kimberley issued a boil water notice for those serviced by the Matthew Creek Water System on Monday morning. That means people in Marysville, Kimberley Golf Course, Riverside Campground, River Bend Lane, River Bend Road, River Ridge Way, Tamarack Lane and Sunflower Drive)

The City of Kimberley issued a boil water notice for those serviced by the Matthew Creek Water System on Monday morning. That means people in Marysville, Kimberley Golf Course, Riverside Campground, River Bend Lane, River Bend Road, River Ridge Way, Tamarack Lane and Sunflower Drive)

should boil their water until further notice.

Recent testing shows that chlorinating levels have dropped below required levels set by the Interior Health Authority.

A city press release says the City is taking immediate steps to address the issue and IH is fully involved.

During a Boil Water Notice IH recommends that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Water should then be cooled and stored in a clean, covered container in the fridge. Customers may also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well maintained treatment device. Health risks increase when chlorine levels drop below required levels, particularly for at risk populations such as newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

For more information see kimberley.ca