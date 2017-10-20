Body located near Langley fire

A corpse was found near a mall off the Langley Bypass Friday morning.

RCMP investigators on the scene where a deceased person was found Friday morning following a trash fire behind a mall on the Langley Bypass. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Langley RCMP are investigating after a body was found near a dumpster fire in the 20100 block of the Langley Bypass Friday morning.

Firefighters found the body in the alley behind the Rio Can mall just before 6 a.m. when they were called to douse the flames.

Langley RCMP serious crime unit has taken over the investigation.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

As of Friday morning there was limited information on the cause of the fire and the identify of the deceased person, Van Herk said.

He added that investigators are confident the body is not Kristina Ward, the missing woman from Abbotsford police believe may have been in Langley.

If anyone has information that might assist with the investigation, they are asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.